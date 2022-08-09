Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.78. The stock had a trading volume of 440,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,829,402. The firm has a market cap of $188.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $56.20.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

