Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,362 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for 6.8% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $20,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Illumina by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,304,926,000 after acquiring an additional 426,521 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Illumina by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,371,337,000 after acquiring an additional 406,181 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Illumina by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $641,688,000 after acquiring an additional 34,963 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Illumina by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,380 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $629,772,000 after acquiring an additional 189,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,645,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $412.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.67.

Insider Activity at Illumina

Illumina Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILMN stock traded down $6.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.14. 24,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,151. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.82. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $526.00.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.