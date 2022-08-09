Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 6,707 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,492 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,707 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.48. 346,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,714,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average of $60.17. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Raymond James upped their target price on Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.24.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

