Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Trims Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE DD traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.71. 42,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,219. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.59.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

