Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0579 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EAD opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $9.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 20.0% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 49.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,122 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.