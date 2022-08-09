Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0579 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN EAD opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $9.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing in What You Know Has Changed
- Can Etsy Continue to Thrive After the Pandemic?
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.