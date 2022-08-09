Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to Issue $0.61 Quarterly Dividend

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.
Welltower has a dividend payout ratio of 187.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Welltower to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.
Welltower Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE:WELL traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $82.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,888,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,114. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.71 and its 200 day moving average is $87.00. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 110.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Welltower has a 52 week low of $76.56 and a 52 week high of $99.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price objective on Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
