Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to Issue $0.61 Quarterly Dividend

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.

Welltower has a dividend payout ratio of 187.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Welltower to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

Welltower Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:WELL traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $82.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,888,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,114. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.71 and its 200 day moving average is $87.00. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 110.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Welltower has a 52 week low of $76.56 and a 52 week high of $99.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price objective on Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

