Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-$0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89. Welltower also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.82-$0.87 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Welltower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.14.
Welltower Price Performance
WELL traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,888,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,114. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. Welltower has a 12 month low of $76.56 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.34%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $417,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 1,731.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 21.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 24.0% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
See Also
