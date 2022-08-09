Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-$0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89. Welltower also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.82-$0.87 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Welltower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

WELL traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,888,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,114. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. Welltower has a 12 month low of $76.56 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $417,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 1,731.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 21.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 24.0% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.