Wilder World Hits Market Cap of $39.41 Million (WILD)

Wilder World (WILD) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. Wilder World has a total market cap of $39.41 million and $1.18 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wilder World has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Wilder World coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wilder World alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,208.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00037666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00129045 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00063724 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

Wilder World (WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,345,467 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto.

Buying and Selling Wilder World

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wilder World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wilder World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.