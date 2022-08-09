Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 28 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Booking by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Booking by 320.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,379 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 2,082.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,317,000 after purchasing an additional 86,428 shares during the period. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. boosted its position in Booking by 20,814.5% during the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 80,136 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock traded down $14.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,940.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,803. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,669.34 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,926.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,137.95. The stock has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,579.86.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

