Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,875,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 266.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Cowen boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.34. The stock had a trading volume of 144,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,569,976. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $225.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.