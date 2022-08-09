Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Progressive comprises approximately 1.8% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $28,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progressive Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.63. 13,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,486. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $122.24.

Progressive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.