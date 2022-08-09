Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Sells 2,180 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,434 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises approximately 2.2% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $33,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 5.4% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,572. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. As a group, analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.5805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

About HDFC Bank

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.