William Kent Hardwick Sells 5,000 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 5,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,261.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.