William Kent Hardwick Sells 5,000 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 5,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,261.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
TTM Technologies Price Performance
Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TTMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies
TTM Technologies Company Profile
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing in What You Know Has Changed
- Volume Surges Spark Turnarounds for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.