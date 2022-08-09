Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 99,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 429,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Windtree Therapeutics Trading Down 5.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76.

Institutional Trading of Windtree Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Windtree Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.80% of Windtree Therapeutics worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular and secondarily in acute pulmonary diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

