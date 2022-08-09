Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $286,979.89

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Wolf Safe Poor People coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wolf Safe Poor People has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. Wolf Safe Poor People has a total market capitalization of $286,979.89 and $1,403.00 worth of Wolf Safe Poor People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Wolf Safe Poor People
Wolf Safe Poor People's official Twitter account is @RoboWolf8.
Buying and Selling Wolf Safe Poor People
