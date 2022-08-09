Woonkly Power (WOOP) Achieves Market Cap of $7.63 Million

Woonkly Power (WOOP) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 9th. During the last seven days, Woonkly Power has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One Woonkly Power coin can now be purchased for $0.0487 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges. Woonkly Power has a total market capitalization of $7.63 million and $984,145.00 worth of Woonkly Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000067 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014763 BTC.

Woonkly Power Coin Profile

Woonkly Power’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,732,023 coins. Woonkly Power’s official Twitter account is @woonklyEN.

Woonkly Power Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Woonkly is a DEFI protocol that enables a Decentralized Social Network in which the capital invested in post advertising by advertisers is shared with the people who interact with that content (Post, Photo, Video, Podcast); all created and working 100% on Blockchain using our own main network (Hyperledger BESU and Polkadot) connected with Binance Smart Chain (BSC). “

According to CryptoCompare, "Woonkly is a DEFI protocol that enables a Decentralized Social Network in which the capital invested in post advertising by advertisers is shared with the people who interact with that content (Post, Photo, Video, Podcast); all created and working 100% on Blockchain using our own main network (Hyperledger BESU and Polkadot) connected with Binance Smart Chain (BSC). "

