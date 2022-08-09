Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.57)-($0.53) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.70). The company issued revenue guidance of $534-$536 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.67 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.57–$0.53 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WK. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Workiva from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.00.

NYSE WK traded down $3.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.52. 395,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.74. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.13 and a beta of 1.44. Workiva has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $173.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 41,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 13.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 181.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

