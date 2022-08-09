Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.27)-($0.25) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.22). The company issued revenue guidance of $132-$133 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.38 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.57–$0.53 EPS.

Workiva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WK traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.52. 395,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,119. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.13 and a beta of 1.44. Workiva has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $173.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Workiva from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.00.

Institutional Trading of Workiva

Workiva Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Workiva by 181.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

