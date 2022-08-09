Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) to Issue $0.03 Final Dividend

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 14th.
Wotso Property Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Joseph (Seph) Glew 381,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. Insiders purchased 980,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,228 in the last three months.
About Wotso Property
Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.
