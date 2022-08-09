WOWswap (WOW) Market Capitalization Tops $462,507.09

WOWswap (WOW) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $462,507.09 and $4,764.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00003319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io.

WOWswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

