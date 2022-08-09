W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.95 EPS

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.95, Briefing.com reports. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 106.2% on a year-over-year basis.

W&T Offshore Price Performance

NYSE:WTI opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $767.97 million, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 2.28. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $9.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W&T Offshore

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 744,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 160,115 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 227,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 146,659 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 259.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929,977 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W&T Offshore Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTI. StockNews.com cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of W&T Offshore to $8.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

(Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

