Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.03. 2,620,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217,510. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.15. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $107.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.13.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $134,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,292.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WYNN. Barclays began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

