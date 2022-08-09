Xantippe Resources Limited (ASX:XTC) Insider Buys A$34,722.23 in Stock

Xantippe Resources Limited (ASX:XTC – Get Rating) insider Richard Henning purchased 6,944,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,722.23 ($24,281.28).
Richard Henning also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 7th, Richard Henning 15,000,000 shares of Xantippe Resources stock.
- On Monday, June 13th, Richard Henning 3,000,000 shares of Xantippe Resources stock.
Xantippe Resources Stock Performance
About Xantippe Resources
Recommended Stories
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
Receive News & Ratings for Xantippe Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xantippe Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.