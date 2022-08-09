XYO Price Hits $0.0087 on Top Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One XYO coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $111.69 million and $1.17 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XYO Coin Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork.

XYO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

