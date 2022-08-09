YUMMY Reaches Market Cap of $1.51 Million (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. YUMMY has a market cap of $1.51 million and $92,165.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YUMMY has traded up 33.3% against the dollar. One YUMMY coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015108 BTC.
About YUMMY
YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto.
YUMMY Coin Trading
