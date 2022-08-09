ZENZO (ZNZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $159,373.02

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded up 21.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $159,373.02 and $852.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00117971 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00036077 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00022790 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00270385 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00037334 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

