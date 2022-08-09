Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.57-$6.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
Ziff Davis stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,912. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.02. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $143.09.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $423,655,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $143,604,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,930,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,861,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.
