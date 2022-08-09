ZKSpace Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded up 105.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One ZKSpace token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSpace has a market capitalization of $25.23 million and $19.85 million worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZKSpace has traded up 118.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000067 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014763 BTC.

About ZKSpace

ZKSpace’s launch date was February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZKSpace is zks.org.

Buying and Selling ZKSpace

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSpace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSpace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

