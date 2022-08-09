Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.36. 35,343,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 19,223,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Zomedica Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $350.90 million, a PE ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zomedica in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zomedica in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Zomedica by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 179,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 34,483 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Zomedica by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 134,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Zomedica by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 136,491 shares during the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zomedica

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA platform, which offers point-of-care diagnostic products for disease states in dogs and cats; and PulseVet, provides for treatment of various musculoskeletal issues, such as broken bones, tendonitis, and torn ligaments in horses and small animals.

