Zoracles Trading 138.1% Higher This Week (ZORA)

Zoracles (ZORA) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Zoracles coin can now be bought for about $43.11 or 0.00186485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zoracles has a total market cap of $235,524.47 and $29,754.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zoracles has traded 138.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002228 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Zoracles Profile
Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com.
