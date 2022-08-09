Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Friday. Zynga has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $694.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.
Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.
