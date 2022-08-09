Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Zynga Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Friday. Zynga has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $694.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynga

Zynga Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.