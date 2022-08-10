0x (ZRX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $313.70 Million

0x (ZRX) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One 0x coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 0x has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. 0x has a market cap of $313.70 million and approximately $35.29 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,255.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00037508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00130564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00063960 BTC.

0x Profile

0x is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 coins. The official website for 0x is 0x.org. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0x

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

