14,156 Shares in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,000. Reliance Steel & Aluminum accounts for approximately 0.7% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 704.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RS. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.50.

Shares of RS traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.69. 4,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $211.65. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.79.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

