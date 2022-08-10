1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

1847 Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EFSH traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 161,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,875. 1847 has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97.

1847 Company Profile

1847 Holdings LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides home and kitchen appliances, professional services, and construction services in North America. It operates through three segments: Retail and Appliances, Land Management Services, and Construction. The Retail and Appliances segment sells home and kitchen appliances, including cooking, refrigeration, laundry clean up, and outdoor products to residential and commercial customers; and provides a range of appliance services, including delivery/installation, in-home service and repair, extended warranties, and financing to homeowners, builders, and designers.

