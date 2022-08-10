1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
1847 Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EFSH traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 161,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,875. 1847 has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97.
1847 Company Profile
Further Reading
