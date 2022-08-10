22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 109.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.
22nd Century Group Trading Down 6.4 %
Shares of XXII stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $1.82. 67,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,917. 22nd Century Group has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider John Franzino sold 20,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $34,347.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,420.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
XXII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
About 22nd Century Group
22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.
