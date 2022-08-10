22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 109.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

22nd Century Group Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of XXII stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $1.82. 67,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,917. 22nd Century Group has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.

In related news, insider John Franzino sold 20,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $34,347.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,420.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in 22nd Century Group by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in 22nd Century Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,205,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 62,209 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in 22nd Century Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 132,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in 22nd Century Group by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 123,568 shares in the last quarter. 28.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XXII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

