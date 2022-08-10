23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported -0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.16 by -0.04, Briefing.com reports. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 79.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of 64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 61.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. 23andMe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

23andMe Stock Up 18.5 %

Shares of ME stock traded up 0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 4.42. 7,305,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,913. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of 3.39. 23andMe has a fifty-two week low of 2.12 and a fifty-two week high of 13.68.

Get 23andMe alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in 23andMe in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in 23andMe in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in 23andMe in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in 23andMe in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 23andMe by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About 23andMe

ME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 23andMe from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th.

(Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.