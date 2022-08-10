4,975 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Purchased by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,461,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 564 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COO. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.67.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

COO stock traded up $5.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $331.12. 10,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,865. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.01 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

