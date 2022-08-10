51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

51job Price Performance

51job stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. 51job has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $79.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Get 51job alerts:

Institutional Trading of 51job

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 51job by 34.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 51job by 36.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of 51job by 3.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of 51job by 67.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of 51job by 26.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.