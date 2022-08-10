5,300 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after acquiring an additional 304,806 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after acquiring an additional 730,632 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PayPal by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.58. 776,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,040,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.66. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $296.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.38.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

