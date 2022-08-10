53,380 Shares in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,380 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 5.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,395 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 447,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 126,543 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Select Medical by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Select Medical by 1,084.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 93,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

