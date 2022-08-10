853 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,298.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,314.63 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,082.78 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,216.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1,307.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.10 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.92, for a total value of $10,759,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,174,940.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.92, for a total transaction of $10,759,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,174,940.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,237.68, for a total value of $15,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,217,775.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,871 shares of company stock valued at $62,238,873. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

