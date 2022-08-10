8,535 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Purchased by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Pinterest by 117.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 72.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,245,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,647,000 after buying an additional 524,424 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 533,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 658,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,948,000 after buying an additional 19,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE:PINS opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William J. Ready bought 222,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $95,167.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $10,038,076.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Ready purchased 222,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,619 shares of company stock worth $10,307,146 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

