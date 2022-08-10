9,571 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,571 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,410 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after purchasing an additional 951,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,364,000 after purchasing an additional 924,180 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.6 %

IBM stock traded up $2.05 on Wednesday, hitting $131.52. 45,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,454,510. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $118.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.