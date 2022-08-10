AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Posts Earnings Results

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. AAON had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAON Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ AAON opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. AAON has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $83.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average of $55.27.

AAON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $174,462.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,906.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $215,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $174,462.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,906.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,358 shares of company stock worth $877,627. Company insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in AAON during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAON in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AAON by 46.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AAON in the first quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 63.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAON shares. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AAON from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

