ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.71. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $28.06.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.