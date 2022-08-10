ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.39-1.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of (0.5)% to 1.5% to $2.014-2.055 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

ACCO traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.73. 725,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,369. The stock has a market cap of $652.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $9.76.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ACCO Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,018,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at $363,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in ACCO Brands by 115.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 26,920 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ACCO Brands by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 62,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ACCO Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after purchasing an additional 92,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.