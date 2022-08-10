ACENT (ACE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $357,179.00

ACENT (ACE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. ACENT has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $357,179.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ACENT has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,652.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00038722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00130940 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00065151 BTC.

About ACENT

ACENT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech.

Buying and Selling ACENT

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

