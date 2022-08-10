ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.45

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.45 and traded as high as $35.01. ACNB shares last traded at $34.67, with a volume of 26,303 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $304.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $33.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

In other ACNB news, Director Frank Elsner III acquired 1,000 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $31,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,686.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Lynda L. Glass sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $174,515.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,001.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank Elsner III purchased 1,000 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,686.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 4,104 shares of company stock valued at $124,770 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACNB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB during the fourth quarter valued at $680,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACNB by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB during the first quarter valued at $275,000. 23.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

