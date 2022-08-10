Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,143,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571,326 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for 1.5% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.27% of Activision Blizzard worth $171,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.82. 76,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,244,240. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.84.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

