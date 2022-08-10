ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Gap Up to $6.97

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.97, but opened at $7.41. ACV Auctions shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 22,385 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACVA. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.44 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Articles

